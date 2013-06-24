FRANKFURT, June 24 Boehringer Ingelheim has
asked European regulators to approve a wider use of its
anti-blood-clotting pill Pradaxa to include the treatment of
deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolisms.
The application for approval filed with the European
Medicines Agency also includes use of the drug to prevent the
recurrence of the two potentially fatal conditions, the unlisted
German drugmaker said in a statement on Monday.
Bayer, with its rival pill Xarelto, won approval
for similar uses in November.
The Boehringer drug competes with Xarelto, co-developed by
Bayer and Johnson & Johnson, and with Eliquis, sold by
Bristol-Myers Squibb and Pfizer.
The three products belong to a new class of oral
anticoagulants whose largest market by far is stroke prevention
in patients with a type of irregular heartbeat called atrial
fibrillation.