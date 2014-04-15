INGELHEIM, Germany, April 15 German drugmaker
Boehringer Ingelheim said operating income rose 14 percent to
2.1 billion euros ($2.9 billion) last year, helped by sales of
anti-blood-clotting drug Pradaxa.
Sales fell 4.3 percent to 14.1 billion euros, hit by a weak
U.S. dollar and Japanese yen, the world's largest unlisted
drugmaker said on Tuesday.
Excluding currency effects, sales rose 1.4 percent.
The company said it expects sales for 2014 to be flat and
operating income to be slightly higher than last year, saying
the market for innovative drugs will not be easy in the coming
years and highlighting the effects of patents that are expiring.
($1 = 0.7238 euros)
(Reporting by Frank Siebelt and Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by
Victoria Bryan)