FRANKFURT, April 19 Boehringer Ingelheim,
Germany's second-largest drugmaker, posted 11 percent higher
sales and a 6 percent gain in operating profit for 2015, boosted
by its diabetes treatment business, where it collaborates with
Eli Lilly.
Excluding Boehringer's U.S. generics business - sold to
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc at the beginning of this year - and
the effect of currency swings, sales rose 5.3 percent.
Full-year operating profit rose to 2.3 billion euros ($2.60
billion), on 14.8 billion euros in sales, the unlisted
family-owned group said on Tuesday.
The group, which invented mass production of baking powder
in the 1890s, said sales at its diabetes portfolio gained a
currency-adjusted 49 percent to 1.1 billion euros, with the
prospect of driving growth over the long term.
Eli Lilly's new Jardiance diabetes treatment, sold together
with Boehringer, earlier this year began stealing market share
from rival drugs in its class, bolstered by clinical trials
showing it slashed deaths by 32 percent in patients with Type 2
diabetes.
Boehringer said it expected a "minor increase" in sales this
year, held back by weak growth in overall pharmaceutical
markets, but added it aimed to considerably strengthen its
market position.
($1 = 0.8837 euros)
