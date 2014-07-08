July 8 German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim said its experimental blood cancer drug met its main goal in a mid-stage trial.

Data showed the cancer was not found in 31 percent of the patients treated with the drug volasertib along with a chemotherapy agent versus 13.3 percent of patients who were administered the chemotherapy alone.

The drug was studied in 87 older patients with untreated acute myeloid leukemia, a type of blood cancer. (Reporting by Shailesh Kuber; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)