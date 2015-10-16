(Adds details on rival drugs, backgroun, byline)
By Ransdell Pierson
Oct 16 U.S. health regulators on Friday approved
Praxbind, a reversal agent made by Germany's privately held
Boehringer Ingelheim, for use in emergency situations by
patients taking the company's widely used Pradaxa blood thinner.
The Food and Drug Administration said it granted accelerated
approval for Praxbind "for managing patients taking Pradaxa, in
emergency or life-threatening situations when bleeding can't be
controlled."
The FDA in 2010 approved Pradaxa, a pill, to prevent stroke
in patients with a common heart rhythm irregularity called
atrial fibrillation. Although Pradaxa is highly effective at
preventing blood clots that can cause strokes in such patients,
until now there has been no way to reverse the drug's effects.
Praxbind, an intravenous injection, is the first reversal
agent approved specifically for Pradaxa and works by binding to
the drug compound to neutralize it, the FDA said.
Another company is working on a reversal agent for two other
leading oral blood thinner drugs.
Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc plans before the end of
2015 to seek FDA approval for its agent that has proven highly
able to reverse the effects of Johnson & Johnson's
Xarelto and Eliquis from Bristol-Myers Squibb and Pfizer
Inc.
As blood thinners, Pradaxa, Xarelto and Eliquis are all
meant to be more convenient alternatives to warfarin, an oral
anti-coagulant that has been sold for more than 60 years but
which comes with serious bleeding risks, difficult dietary
restrictions and the need for routine blood monitoring. Vitamin
K is often used to reverse the effects of warfarin, when
bleeding emergencies occur.
Xarelto and Eliquis, approved in 2011 and 2012,
respectively, each have annual sales of about $1.6 billion and
thin the blood by blocking Factor Xa, a protein highly involved
in the blood-clotting process.
Pradaxa, which had 2014 sales of $1.3 billion, works by
directly blocking a clotting protein called thrombin. The drug's
sales have stagnated due to safety concerns, including elevated
risk of gastrointestinal bleeding. Last year, Boehringer paid
$650 million to settle claims in the United States that Pradaxa
had caused severe and fatal bleeding.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Leslie Adler)