(Corrects headline and first paragraph to "drug to reverse blood thinning" from "blood clotting agent")

April 23 Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals Inc said its drug to reverse blood thinning was granted a priority review status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, accelerating the regulatory process by four months.

The drug, idarucizumab is specifically being tested to reverse the blood thinning effects of Pradaxa, the privately held company said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)