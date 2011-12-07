BRIEF-Retractable Technologies seeks review of decision in case against Becton Dickinson
* Retractable Technologies - On Jan 31, Co filed a petition for a writ of certiorari with Supreme Court of the United States
Dec 7 U.S. health regulator said it was evaluating reports of serious bleeding events in patients taking German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim's new stroke prevention pill Pradaxa, but advised patients to continue the medication for now.
The news closely follows a warning by European regulators in November, asking doctors to exercise caution in using Pradaxa, following 256 cases of fatal bleeding.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said at this time it continued to believe that Pradaxa "provides an important health benefit when used as directed."
The FDA said it was working to determine whether the reports of bleeding in patients taking Pradaxa were occurring more commonly than would be expected. (Reporting by Anand Basu in Bangalore; Editing by Esha Dey)
* Square Inc says launching square for retail, a new point-of-sale app; square for retail is $60 per month, per register - Blog Source text - http://squ.re/2k3iu0o Further company coverage:
LONDON, Feb 8 (IFR) - Paul Swann will retire from his role heading the InterContinental Exchange's ICE Clear Europe this summer, following eight years heading the region's largest clearinghouse for credit default swaps, a person familiar with the matter said.