SEATTLE, April 13 A new version of Boeing Co's 737 jetliner took off for the first time on Thursday, marking another step in Boeing's revamp of its best-selling product line.

Boeing's 737 MAX 9, a fuel-efficient, long-range successor to the 737-900, took off at 1:52 p.m. ET (1752 GMT) from Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Washington, on a test flight to help prepare the new version for delivery to customers next year. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)