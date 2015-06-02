RENTON, Washington, June 2 Boeing Co has loaded the first spars on the wings of its next generation single-aisle jetliner, the 737 MAX, on schedule, an executive said on Tuesday.

Keith Leverkuhn, vice president and general manager of the 737 MAX program, said the first spars were loaded on May 29. He added that the first of the new planes is due to be completed before year end, with flight testing to start in early 2016. (Reporting By Alwyn Scott; Editing by Alden Bentley)