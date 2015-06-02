BRIEF-Premier Gold Mines Q4 shr C$0.16
* Premier Gold Mines reports 2016 fourth quarter and full-year results
RENTON, Washington, June 2 Boeing Co has loaded the first spars on the wings of its next generation single-aisle jetliner, the 737 MAX, on schedule, an executive said on Tuesday.
Keith Leverkuhn, vice president and general manager of the 737 MAX program, said the first spars were loaded on May 29. He added that the first of the new planes is due to be completed before year end, with flight testing to start in early 2016. (Reporting By Alwyn Scott; Editing by Alden Bentley)
* Premier Gold Mines reports 2016 fourth quarter and full-year results
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_03242017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Railway minister Suresh Prabhu at Governance Now summit in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Budget session of parliament continues in New Delhi. 2:30 pm: Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at a ch