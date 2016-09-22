(Repeats with slug added)

Seattle, Sept 22 Boeing Co is still studying whether to build a larger version of its best-selling 737 aircraft to counter runaway sales by rival Airbus of a large version of its competing plane, a senior executive said.

The company has not made a decision yet to build the larger jet, dubbed the 737 MAX 10, said Michael Teal, vice president and chief project engineer of the 737 MAX program. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Writing by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)