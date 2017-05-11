PARIS May 11 Shares in French aerospace and engineering group Safran fell on Thursday after Boeing announced a temporary halt to test flights of its new 737 MAX aircraft due to an issue with the engine.

Safran, which makes the engine along with General Electric , fell by around 1 percent in early trading.

Safran is currently in the process of trying to complete a merger with Zodiac Aerospace.