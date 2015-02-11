(Adds detail about Boeing's strategy and customer
consultations)
By Alwyn Scott
SEATTLE Feb 11 Boeing Co said on
Wednesday it is not studying resurrecting its out-of-production
757 jetliner with new engines to plug a gap in its jetliner
lineup between its largest single-aisle plane and its smallest
widebody models.
Boeing has studied resuming production of the single-aisle
757 "a couple of times," Randy Tinseth, vice president of
marketing for Boeing Commercial Airplanes, said at an industry
conference organized by the Pacific Northwest Aerospace
Alliance.
"That airplane had a very unique production system. It was
relatively expensive to build," he said. "The business case is
not going to close."
The statement was Boeing's clearest indication that it was
not considering reviving its old jet. It has said previously
that it was not planning to build a rival to a long-range
version of Airbus' forthcoming single-aisle plane, the A321neo,
which Boeing says is only catching up to the capability of its
737 MAX.
Boeing stopped building the 757 in 2005, after delivering
1,049 of the planes, known for their powerful engines that allow
them to takeoff on short runways and carry 200 passengers in a
typical two-class configuration.
Tinseth said there are about 550 passenger 757s still in
operation, and that airlines still using them have mostly
ordered Airbus A321s or 737 MAX-9 planes to replace them.
Boeing is asking airlines what capability they want in a 757
replacement, filling the space between the 737 and Airbus A320
and the twin-aisle 787 and A330.
"They want an airplane that's bigger than today's 757 and
flies farther, probably 20 percent farther," he said.
"It's going to take some time" to firmly configure the new
jet, he added.
Boeing Chief Executive Officer Jim McNerney said in November
that the company would bring out a 737 MAX replacement around
2030, with a new fuselage, wings and engines. That plane will
also address the gap left by the 757.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Ken
Wills)