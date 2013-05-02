BRIEF-Bunge declares quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 per share
* Bunge Ltd - board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 1 Boeing Co's board has given its commercial airplanes unit approval to start selling a new version of its long-range 777 jetliner, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing an unnamed person familiar with the decision.
The approval came at a board meeting in Chicago that coincided with Boeing's annual shareholder meeting on Monday, the Journal said.
Boeing intends the 777X to be an improvement on its existing 777 models for long-haul service.
The decision allows Boeing to begin formally negotiating deals with airlines for the new jet, the daily said.
A Boeing spokeswoman could not be immediately reached for comment outside regular business hours.
March 8 Elliott Management reported in a regulatory filing that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings has said its former chief executive officer, Larry Lawson, has breached his retirement contract by consulting for the hedge fund during its proxy fight with Arconic Inc.
March 8 Canadian auto parts maker Linamar Corp on Wednesday reported a 21.8 percent increase in quarterly profit, helped in part by the acquisition of France's Montupet SA last year.