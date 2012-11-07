By Alwyn Scott and Tim Hepher
NEW YORK/PARIS Nov 6 Boeing Co appears
to be at least a year away from offering a new version of the
777, its most profitable jet, timing that w ould be later than
some airline customers want an d cou ld push the m int o the arm s of
riva l Airbus.
Carriers such as Dubai's Emirates Airline and
British Airways h ad p lanned on the n e w mini-jumbo,
provisionally called the 777X, entering service by the end of
th e current decade. That being the case, the industry widely
expected Boeing to begin selling the new jet by the end of this
year.
With just seven weeks left in 2012, that timetable now
appears increasingly unlikely, based on internal conversations
between the planemaker and its customers.
"It's going to be way further off than people think," said a
person familiar with the discussions who declined to be
identified because the person was not authorized to speak
publicly about the matter.
"Boeing is in conversations about it," the person added.
"But the launch date (for sales) is a year away at least."
The 777X is aimed at the market for long-haul jets , worth
hundreds of billions of dollars for Boeing and Airbus o ver the
next decade o r so. But some th ink d e lay by Boeing in creating
the new 777 cou ld push airlines into buying Airbus' r ival
A35 0-1000 jet , due to enter service in 2017.
Emirates, British Airways, Cathay Pacific Airways
a nd United Airlines < UAL.N>, big buyers of the 777, have been
pressing for the 777X to come sooner rather than later. The 777
is one of the most successful jets of all time and airlines are
eager for an amped-up version that can go farther on less fuel
with more passengers.
Rather than wait, United started talks with Airbus about
upgrading some of its 25 orders for the A350-900 to the
A350-1000, industry sources said. Cathay Pacific chose the
A350-1000 in July. Analysts say others may grow impatient and
follow.
In contrast, the 777X may not enter service until 2021 or
2022, rather than the end of the decade, based on Boeing's
recent statements, said Richard Aboulafia, an analyst at the
Teal Group in Fairfax, Virginia.
He was referring to comments by Boeing Chief Executive Jim
McNerney on a conference call with analysts on Oct. 24 i n which
he said, "W e are looking at the end of the decade, beginning of
the next decade" for entry into service.
"When you start throwing around 'early next decade' you're
sending a message to customers to either buy our existing jets
or go see Airbus," Ab oulafia sa id. "You do not want to send that
message."
A spokeswoman for Boeing said it hasn't changed the timing
but declined to say if it will begin selling the first 777X by
the end of the year.
"While we haven't set a firm timeline or launched the
program, we've consistently talked about a potential market
entry around the end of the decade and we are engaging with our
customers to define the airplane and its ultimate timing," said
Karen Crabtree, head of product strategy communications for
Boeing. Boein g also said it alway s aims to ba lan ce spending
between investment and shareholders.
STRATEGIC SHIFT?
Some analysts say the vague 777X timetable i s fresh evidence
of a bigger shift: a new reluctance by Boeing to plow capital
into ambitious plane-development programs and an intention to
instead return it to shareholders thr ough higher dividends and
share buybacks. Ju s t five months ago, Boeing was seen by many as
restoring an "engineering culture" that gave priority to new
planes and production over immediate shareholder gains.
Also, linking "Boeing" and "delay" on the 777 serves as a
painful reminder that the 787 D reamliner, the world's first
co mmercial carbon-fiber pl ane, ar rived three and a half years
behind schedule.
To be sure, Boeing and Airbus always do a delicate dance
when launching new jets. Launch too early and they give their
rival a chance to create a more technologically advanced jet.
Launch too late and their rival has too much time to rack up
sales, stealing the market.
In this case, the 777 delay frees up cash for other Boeing
projects, such as the new 737MAX, aimed at t he s horte r- range
m arket. It also avoids disrupting sales of the current 777
model, which is very popular.
And since timing and design of the 777X are must-win
decisions, some say Boeing is wise to take time and get it right
- even if that upsets some customers.
"We've all seen Boeing move quickly when they need to," said
a person at a big Boeing customer who spoke on condition of
anonymity. "If the industry is still asking this question (about
timing) this time next year, then we may have some issues."
Last spring, the industry widely understood Boeing would
seek board approval to begin selling the 777X by the end of the
year or early 2013. That would me an wo rk on building the jets
could start in 2014, allowing the jet to enter service, or begin
carrying commercial passengers, arou nd 2019 .
But the June resignation of Boeing's commercial airplane
c hief, Jim Albaugh - credited with s olvi ng many 787 production
problems - and the ticking clock have raised concerns. Som e
analysts say Boeing is already at risk of waiting too long and
losing its advantage in timing.
EYE ON AIRBUS
For its part, Boeing is keeping a wary eye on sales of the
A350-1000, according to industry sources, and stands ready to
pounce quickly if Airbus receives a surge in or ders for its
350-seat rival model.
But if sales of the rival continue at a relatively sedate
pace, Boeing will want to avoid moving too quickly and
disrupting sales of its current-generation 777-300ER, while
trying to catch the replacement cycle of 747-400s due to retire
around the end of the decade, industry sources said.
Additionally, Boeing wants to be certain, before settling on
the performance and economics of its 777X, that Airbus plans no
further design tweaks to the A350-1000 to boost sales. Airbus
has said it is happy with the design and there will be no
further redesigns.
The A350-1000, the biggest member of the A350 family, is an
all-new carbon composite design boasting fuel savings over the
777-300ER.
Boeing has limited margin for error. It also is juggling
other complex programs such as the 787 and the stretched-jumbo
Boeing 747-8. Airbus, too, has big programs under way, including
smaller A350 versions and A380 superjumbo derivatives.
With order backlogs of more than 4,000 jets each, neither
company faces a dire threat.
"When they get going, they'll do well," analyst Aboulafia
said of Boeing. "But they'll miss a golden opportunity to
deliver a knockout punch - launching the 777X quickly and badly
damaging the A350-1000 before it gets traction in the market."