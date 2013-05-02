BRIEF-Bunge declares quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 per share
* Bunge Ltd - board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEATTLE May 1 Boeing Co said it is taking the "next step" toward launching its long-awaited 777X widebody jet by discussing price, schedule and other details with potential customers.
The move follows a board meeting on Monday and means the commercial airplane division can begin taking orders from airlines.
"We are taking the next step when it comes to engaging customers on the 777X," spokesman Doug Alder told Reuters. The company has "begun to discuss additional technical, pricing and schedule details with customers".
The company declined to comment on the board meeting that coincided with its annual meeting on Monday in Chicago. After attracting enough orders, the next step in the plane's development will be a formal launch of the program.
* Bunge Ltd - board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 8 Elliott Management reported in a regulatory filing that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings has said its former chief executive officer, Larry Lawson, has breached his retirement contract by consulting for the hedge fund during its proxy fight with Arconic Inc.
March 8 Canadian auto parts maker Linamar Corp on Wednesday reported a 21.8 percent increase in quarterly profit, helped in part by the acquisition of France's Montupet SA last year.