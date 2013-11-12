* Possible Plan B emerges on eve of Seattle union vote
* Japan co would build 777X wings next to 787 plant-source
* Proposes to build five ships to ferry wings to US-source
* Boeing says would consider Japan if workers reject deal
By Tim Kelly and Kentaro Sugiyama
TOKYO, Nov 12 Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy
has suggested a cost-saving way to build the wings of Boeing
Co's newest jet that could offer the planemaker a "Plan
B" should its own workers reject a labour deal, a person with
knowledge of the proposal said.
Details of the unsolicited proposal to make the wings in
Japan emerged on the eve of a crucial vote by 31,000 Boeing
workers on a contract that may determine whether the 777X is
built in Washington state, its historic plane-building hub.
Boeing has said that if its machinists reject a proposed
eight-year pact it will open talks on alternative locations for
the assembly of the jet's fuselage and composite wings - the
longest ever designed for a U.S.-manufactured airliner.
With Seattle-area workers given a first chance to vote on
plans for a new jetliner, discussions between Boeing and other
potential partners have not yet started and no concrete offer is
on the table, several people close to the process said.
But Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, which already makes wings
for the 787 Dreamliner, has outlined to Boeing in detail how a
new plant could be built alongside its existing 787 wing
facility in the port city of Nagoya, the person told Reuters.
It has also presented a detailed blueprint that sets out
significant cost savings by transforming the way in which the
advanced carbon-composite wing panels are transported.
The person with knowledge of the plan said Mitsubishi has
proposed building a fleet of five "Roll On-Roll Off" cargo ships
capable of transporting sections of the 777X wing.
This would be cheaper than the outsized "Dreamlifter" planes
used to transport 787 wing panels, the source said.
Compared with the cost and lead times needed for transport
planes, the source said the new maritime freight network could
be up and running relatively quickly. Boeing's European rival
Airbus also runs a shipping network for plane parts.
Further potential savings would come from the consolidation
of some of the 787 and 777X wing work at adjacent sites.
"It is a detailed and carefully thought-through proposal
that builds on the current 787 wing manufacturing system," the
person said.
Mitsubishi and Boeing both declined to comment.
WAITING FOR BOEING DECISION
Two sources in Tokyo with knowledge of Mitsubishi Heavy's
aerospace business said no concrete proposal had been made to
Boeing and no discussion was underway on 777X building
carbon-composite wings in Japan.
"It is a blank sheet," said one of the sources on condition
he wasn't identified.
Both, however, said Mitsubishi, which along with other
Japanese suppliers builds 36 percent of the 787 and 21 percent
of the 777, would be interested in the new jet's wings.
"Of course we want to proceed with the 777X ... We want to
proceed if at all possible, but we're not yet in a position of
having heard what the other side (Boeing) intends," one source
familiar with the company's position said.
Boeing's main Japanese partner however sees its chance of
winning the wing work as poor, expecting the machinists' union
to agree to Boeing's package, another source noted.
Rather than win the one-third share that Mitsubishi won for
the 787, its goal instead is for about 20 percent of the 777X,
roughly in line with the original 777, he said.
Speaking in Tokyo, a senior Boeing executive said it hoped
machinists would back the contract to secure production of the
777X in Washington state, but would look at alternatives
including Japan if the deal were rejected.
"If not ratified we will consider all other alternatives,"
Chief Technology Officer John Tracy told a news briefing with
suppliers, adding that included putting 777X wings in Japan.
News of an existing proposal - handed to Boeing several
weeks ago - could raise the temperature of Wednesday's vote,
with many vowing to reject Boeing's offer.
Frank Larkin, national spokesman for the International
Association of Machinists, said the union was not aware of the
Mitsubishi proposal. He declined to speculate on how it might
affect the voting and said Boeing had pledged not to consider
alternatives until after IAM members had had a chance to vote.
Besides outlining an alternative production plan, the
proposal offers a glimpse of potential production capacity for
the new 400-seat jet, which Boeing is expected to launch at next
week's Dubai Airshow with first delivery due around 2020.
Under Mitsubishi's proposal, the new manufacturing and
transportation system would be capable of delivering 7 shipsets
a month, rising later to 10 a month, the source said, asking not
to be named because the proposal remains confidential.
Boeing currently produces 8.3 current-model 777s per month.
It has acknowledged it was too ambitious in outsourcing the
787 Dreamliner which suffered a three-year production delay
followed by numerous glitches once it had entered service.
Analysts say Boeing would prefer to group large processes
for the 777X together in Washington state to focus the supply
chain and take advantage of existing skills and facilities.
But in the event of a "no" vote, Japan is expected to argue
that placing the advanced wing production alongside the 787
plant would lower development risk and smooth the "learning
curve," meaning less waste and a faster decline in unit costs.