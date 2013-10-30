BRIEF-Advansix Q4 loss per share $0.81 including items
* Advansix announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
NEW YORK Oct 30 Boeing Co has decided to place significant design work for its forthcoming 777X jetliner in cities outside the Seattle area, where the current 777 was designed and is being built, according to an internal memo reviewed by Reuters and confirmed by Boeing on Wednesday.
"It has been decided that much of the detailed design will be carried out by Boeing engineering teams in Charleston (South Carolina), Huntsville (Alabama), Long Beach (California), Philadelphia and St. Louis," the memo said. "The Boeing Design Center in Moscow will also support the design activity. However, at this time, no decisions have been made about 777X design or build in Puget Sound."
* Advansix announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* U.S. rate hike expectations weigh on CEE stocks, currencies * OTP Bank earnings mixed, but lifts 2017 profit guidance * OTP stock eases slightly in sour global mood * Currencies ease on technicals, staying in recent ranges By Sandor Peto and Lidia Kelly BUDAPEST/WARSAW, March 3 Central European stocks and currencies eased for a second session in a row on Friday on the back of growing market expectations of a U.S. interest rate hike in March. Asian and W
* Alliance Data Systems Corp says proposes to offer EUR300.0 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2022 - SEC Filing