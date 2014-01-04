By Alwyn Scott, Jonathan Kaminsky and Bill Rigby
SEATTLE/NEW YORK Jan 3 Boeing's machinists on
Friday narrowly approved a crucial labor contract that secured
thousands of jobs and billions of dollars of economic activity
for Washington state but will cost workers their pensions.
The vote of 51 percent to 49 percent to accept the deal
means Boeing Co will build its new 777X jetliner and
wings in the Seattle area, where Boeing has built aircraft for
more than 90 years.
Had the workers rejected the offer, Boeing would have
considered making the successor to its popular 777 widebody jet
elsewhere, and had received offers from 22 states interested in
hosting the new factory.
"This decision means Boeing hopefully will stop pursuit of
another site for its 777X program," said a somber Jim Bearden,
administrative assistant to machinist District 751 President Tom
Wroblewski.
"They held a gun to our head and our people were afraid,"
said Lester Mullen, a District 751 council delegate who works on
the current 777 wing production line.
Boeing's reaction was in stark contrast to the mood in the
Seattle union hall where the results were announced.
"The future of Boeing in the Puget Sound region has never
looked brighter," Boeing Commercial Airplanes Chief Executive
Ray Conner said in a statement. "This will put our workforce on
the cutting edge of composite technology, while sustaining
thousands of local jobs for years to come."
NO STRIKE BEFORE 2024
In clinching the agreement, Boeing secured the location
favored by analysts and investors, who saw far lower risk in
using the factory and workers who now build the 777.
Boeing also ensured that the machinists won't have an
opportunity to strike until 2024, when the new contract expires.
The decision drew praise from political leaders who had
brought pressure to bear on the union to approve the deal.
"I'm very pleased that the best place in the world to build
jet airliners for decades will continue for decades to come,"
said Governor Jay Inslee in a brief media conference in the
state capital Olympia. "This has been a long road, and I respect
everyone who has worked on it, but now's the time to come
together, go build this airplane. I'm happy about that."
Addressing a concern raised by union members, Inslee said
there were safeguards in recently passed state legislation
giving $8.7 billion in incentives to Boeing and the industry to
ensure the plane maker keeps 777X jobs in Washington state and
doesn't open a second line in another state, as it did in South
Carolina with the 787 Dreamliner.
After winning the incentives and the contract vote, "it is
time for Boeing to hold up its end of the bargain," said Rep.
Rick Larsen, whose congressional district includes the 777
factory. "Washington has shown that we stand behind a strong
aerospace industry. Boeing should make the same commitment to
our state."
Workers had argued that with Boeing earning healthy profits,
and its share price at a record high, it should not be demanding
that its workers give up past contract gains.
The choice Boeing offered had opened deep rifts between the
local International Association of Machinists and Aerospace
Workers (IAM), which opposed the contract, and its Washington,
D.C.-based leadership, which forced a vote on the proposal.
It had also revealed cleavages between younger workers open
to the deal and older workers dead set against it. Some 49
percent of the machinists are 50 or older, the union said.
In November, two-thirds of machinists voted against Boeing's
first offer, which would have replaced their traditional
defined-benefit pension with a defined-contribution savings
plan, one of two retirement plans the workers receive.
The union's national leadership negotiated that deal. But
local leaders opposed it, saying the take-aways were too great.
In the vote on Friday, members approved an eight-year
contract extension that the union said provided $1 billion in
additional benefits beyond the prior offer, but that will halt
pension contributions in 2016.
SHARP DIVISION
About 600 votes separated yes from no, union officials said.
Some members wanted a recount, but the national leaders would
not allow it, said Wilson Ferguson, vice president of District
751.
Ferguson said about 8,000 members did not vote, up from
5,000 in the prior ballot in November. The union has about
31,000 eligible members.
Before the vote, a member filed a complaint with the
National Labor Relations Board taking issue with the timing,
just after Boeing's traditional closure between Christmas and
the New Year, when many workers were away, the union said. The
union allowed online absentee voting.
The divide between the local leaders and their national
counterparts is mirrored by divisions over the contract that
appear to cleave along age lines.
Younger machinists had voiced strong concern that failing to
vote for the contract would cost them their jobs as Boeing moves
the work elsewhere. The 777X is the last major development on
Boeing's books for the next 15 years. If the plane was built
elsewhere, it would have slowly eroded aerospace jobs in
Washington. The average wage is $29 an hour.
Many older workers, however, had said the pension was sacred
and was worth risking job loss.
"There's plenty of aviation work in the world," said Kevin
Flynn, an aviation maintenance technician inspector, who has
filed a separate complaint against the national union leaders
with the National Labor Relations Board for holding the vote
against the wishes of a majority of members.
"I'll just have to move to where the work is."
Tom Captain, head of the global aerospace and defense
practice at Deloitte, said the difficult decision the union
faced reflected the fact that aerospace work can be moved to new
locations and that price competition between Boeing and rival
plane maker Airbus is fierce.
"Although painful tense and emotional, it is clear that
there is a sober recognition of the new reality in commercial
aerospace manufacturing," he said.