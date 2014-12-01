WASHINGTON Dec 1 The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said on Monday that shortcomings in design and certification led to a 2013 fire in a lithium-ion battery on a Boeing 787 Dreamliner in Boston.

The agency said the battery, manufactured by GS Yuasa Corp , caught fire after an internal short circuit that led to thermal runaway of the cell. No one was hurt in the incident aboard the Japan Airlines plane, which was parked at Boston's Logan Airport after passenger and crew had departed.

