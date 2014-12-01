(Adds details from report, background on incident)
WASHINGTON Dec 1 A lithium-ion battery that
caught fire aboard a parked Boeing 787 in 2013 in Boston
had design flaws and it should not have been certified by the
U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, U.S. accident
investigators said on Monday.
The National Transportation Safety Board said the battery,
manufactured by GS Yuasa Corp, experienced an internal
short circuit that led to thermal runaway of the cell. This
condition caused flammable materials to be ejected outside the
battery's case and resulted in a small fire, the NTSB said in
its report on the incident.
The agency said its investigators found a number of design
and manufacturing concerns that could have led to the short
circuiting, including the presence of foreign debris and an
inspection process that could not reliably detect defects.
No one was hurt in the January 2013 incident aboard a Japan
Airlines plane. The fire broke out while the 787
Dreamliner was parked at Boston's Logan Airport after passengers
and crew had departed.
Another battery overheated on an All Nippon Airways
plane later the same month, prompting regulators to ground the
global fleet until April that year.
Boeing redesigned the battery and charger and designed a
steel box to contain fires and vent hot gasses outside the
plane.
The batteries are widely used in cars, laptops and
smartphones and have a tendency to overheat through processes
that are not well understood by scientists.
Because the battery was a new technology, the FAA had
required Boeing to demonstrate its safety in aircraft.
The NTSB faulted Boeing for ruling out the possibility of
thermal runaway in its safety assessment of the battery, and it
criticized the FAA for certifying the battery without thoroughly
scrutinizing the potential danger.
The NTSB said it is recommending that the FAA improve the
guidance it provides to the aircraft industry and to FAA
engineers on safety assessments involving new technology.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham and Jim
Loney)