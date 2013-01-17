Jan 17 Aviation regulators around the world have grounded Boeing Co's 787 Dreamliner passenger jets following about a dozen mechanical or safety incidents in recent weeks.

Following is a list of customers for the 787, the number of planes they currently have in service and their latest comments on the plane's status:

Air India (5 planes)

"Air India would like to reassure its passengers that it has always kept passenger safety foremost in its mind and endeavored to give the best in terms of service to its esteemed passengers. Our aircraft are maintained by the best of engineers in the industry and the state-of-the-art Dreamliners are the latest acquisition of the airline," the airline said on Jan. 17 after the 787 was grounded.

All Nippon Airways (17 planes)

"There was a battery alert in the cockpit and there was an odd smell detected in the cockpit and cabin, and (the pilot) decided to make an emergency landing," ANA's vice president, Osamu Shinobe, said on Jan. 16, after an incident.

Ethiopian Airlines (4 planes)

"Ethiopian Dreamliners have not encountered the type of problems such as those experienced by the other operators. However, as an extra precautionary safety measure and in line with its commitment of putting safety above all else, Ethiopian has decided to pull out its four Dreamliners from operation and perform the special inspection requirements mandated by the U.S. FAA," the airline said Jan. 17.

Japan Airlines (7 planes)

JAL also grounded its 787 fleet on Jan. 16 following the latest incident with its peer ANA.

LAN Airlines (3 planes)

LAN issued a statement Jan. 16 saying its Dreamliners would be grounded "until the (FAA) defines the required actions."

LOT Polish Airlines (2 planes)

"We are analyzing our contract with Boeing from the perspective of our possibilities of filing for compensation," LOT deputy chief Tomasz Balcerzak told a Jan. 17 news conference. "All elements and irregularities that generate cost mean that we will file for compensation in due time."

Qatar Airways (5 planes)

"We ensure all our aircraft meet the most stringent safety standards and this will not be compromised in any way," Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said Jan. 17 after the groundings.

United Airlines (6 planes)

"United will immediately comply with the Airworthiness Directive and will work closely with the FAA and Boeing on the technical review as we work toward restoring 787 service," the airline said in a Jan. 16 statement.

Total: 49 planes (as of December 2012)

Source: Boeing, airlines (Reporting By Ben Berkowitz; Editing by Leslie Adler and Maureen Bavdek)