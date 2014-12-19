SEATTLE Dec 19 Boeing Co has more than
enough 787 Dreamliners in the production pipeline to meet its
year-end delivery target of 110 aircraft, despite concerns a
shortage of seats could cause the world's biggest aircraft maker
to miss its target, according to industry experts and a Reuters
review of its factory.
A Reuters survey of jets in production at Boeing's factory
in Everett this week showed 14 of the high-tech planes parked
outside, and at least five undergoing assembly inside.
Boeing has to deliver 14 787s in December to meet its
year-end target, after delivering 96 through the end of
November.
The company has delivered eight 787s this month, leaving
just six for the remainder of the year, according to industry
sources and plane-spotting blog All Things 787.
Concern about the target rose after French seat maker Zodiac
Aerospace SA said on Dec. 11 that production delays on
seating would continue to affect its profits
Boeing declined to comment.
The pace of 787 deliveries is important to Boeing investors
as a gauge of progress in lowering the cost of building each
jetliner. In theory, aircraft become cheaper to produce over
time as workers learn procedures and iron out kinks on the
factory floor.
Three years after the 787 entered service, Boeing continues
to lose as much as $30 million on each 787 it produces,
according to Richard Aboulafia, an analyst at Teal Group. He
bases the figure on Boeing's deferred production cost, which
reached $25.2 billion in the third quarter, more than analysts
expected.
"The continued creep up in 787 deferred production costs
means that profitability ramp-up of the program may be slower
than previously expected," Ron Epstein, an analyst at Bank of
America Merrill Lynch, wrote in a note to clients at the time.
Boeing has said it is incurring more deferred costs in part
because it is buying parts for new variants of the 787 to ensure
they are on hand when the factory needs them.
Epstein expects Boeing to beginning digging out from those
costs late next year or early next year, but that depends on
smooth production and the steady delivery of 787s to customers.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott. Editing by Andre Grenon)