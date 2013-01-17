PARIS Jan 17 European safety regulators
will follow the United States in ordering the grounding of
Boeing 787 Dreamliners amid battery safety concerns, a
spokesman said early on Thursday.
The European Aviation Safety Agency typically implements
safety directives when they are issued by the country where an
aircraft was originally designed, in this case the United
States.
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said on Wednesday
it would temporarily ground 787s after a second incident
involving battery failures caused one of the Dreamliner
passenger jets to make an emergency landing in Japan.
EASA, which has been in contact with the FAA during a series
of 787 incidents, would only fail to implement an FAA safety
order if it had already issued one of its own.
"In this case, we have issued no airworthiness directive so
far, so the FAA's directive should be endorsed by EASA," the
spokesman said.
Poland's LOT Airlines is the only European airline operating
the 787 but several have the $207 million jet on order.