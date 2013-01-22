WASHINGTON Jan 22 A key U.S. Senate committee
will hold a hearing in coming weeks to examine U.S. aviation
safety oversight and the Federal Aviation Administration's
decision to allow Boeing Co to use highly flammable
lithium-ion batteries on board its new 787 Dreamliner, a
congressional aide said on Tuesday.
U.S., Japanese and French authorities are investigating two
separate cases in which lithium-ion batteries on board the new
airliner failed. One of the batteries sparked a fire in Boston,
while the other forced an emergency landing in Japan.
All 500 Boeing 787s have been grounded as a result.
"Certainly the issues of FAA certification will be a key
component of the aviation safety oversight hearing we're
planning," an aide to the Senate Commerce, Science and
Transportation Committee told Reuters in an email.
The aide, who was not authorized to speak publicly, said
committee chairman Senator John Rockefeller was "following the
situation surrounding the Dreamliner and FAA's task force
closely and he thinks the FAA and (Department of
Transportation)are examining the issue carefully."