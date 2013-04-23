WASHINGTON, April 23 Deborah Hersman, chairman
of the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board, said the first
day of an investigative hearing into battery issues on Boeing
Co's 787 Dreamliner went well, with cooperative and
forthcoming statements from the various parties involved.
She said it was too early to come to any conclusions or
derive lessons from the hearing.
She said it was normal for the Federal Aviation
Administration and regulated companies like Boeing to work
closely together, but the NTSB wanted to ensure there was
sufficient oversight of that process. That was an issue that
would be addressed more during Wednesday's hearing, she said.
She said she was glad to hear "forthcoming" statements from
Boeing about its testing regime for the new battery technology.