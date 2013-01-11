(Adds quote)
Jan 11 U.S. aviation regulators will launch a
comprehensive review of the Boeing 787 airplane, with a
special focus on its electrical systems, following a series of
recent safety incidents, the new head of the Federal Aviation
Administration said on Friday.
"We believe this is a safe aircraft," Michael Huerta said at
a press conference with officials including U.S. Transportation
Secretary Ray LaHood and Boeing commercial airplanes chief Ray
Conner.
Conner said the issues were not caused by outsourcing
production or ramping up production too quickly.
Following are initial reactions of analysts and investors:
CARTER COPELAND, ANALYST, BARCLAYS CAPITAL, NEW YORK:
"The fact that they did the event in joint fashion shows the
level of partnership between FAA and Boeing. This isn't the SEC
reviewing accounting irregularities at Herbalife. A lot of FAA
inspectors are former Boeing engineers."
JEFF STRAEBLER, MANAGING DIRECTOR, JOHN HANCOCK FINANCIAL
SERVICES, BOSTON:
"All new airliners go through teething issues. The level of
concern is increased only because the cause of the fire and a
fix have yet to be determined."
NEAL DIHORA, ANALYST, MORNINGSTAR INC, CHICAGO:
"Boeing is doing a good job getting in front (as much as a
company can) of the FAA situation. My view is that if the FAA
deems this as a non-design issue, Boeing will be fine. If this
is a design issue, it will be more troublesome because we need
to pause the production to fix the design and then proceed."
"I think the more Boeing tells the world it is willing to do
whatever it takes to alleviate the situation, it is a great
move. It gives airline operators and passengers comfort that
they are trying their best to maintain the safety standards we
all expect."
RUSSELL SOLOMON, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, MOODY'S INVESTORS
SERVICE, NEW YORK:
"There hasn't been a new airframe certification of this
scale for quite some time."
"We're not expecting any major design changes or any
significant financial impediments upon the company and as such
we don't think it will affect the company's credit profile."
"Clearly (the investigation is) not a positive development
but again, we don't think it's anything out of the ordinary.
This is a very novel airframe that's been constructed and so you
would naturally be inclined to think that there may be some new
issues that would pop up. Unfortunately a lot of them are
electrically related and they've happened in a fairly short
timeframe."
"From our perspective, they are performing largely in
accordance with the overall expectations of the company."
(Reporting By Karen Jacobs in Atlanta and Alwyn Scott in New
York; Editing by Patricia Kranz)