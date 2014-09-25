BRIEF-Parker Drilling says amended and restated company's by-laws
* On and effective March 9, 2017, board of directors of parker drilling company amended and restated company's by-laws - sec filing
TOKYO, Sept 25 The Japanese government has ended its investigation of a January 2013 battery incident aboard a Boeing Co 787 Dreamliner jet without specifying the cause of the battery's overheating, the Japan Transport Safety Board said on its website.
The Boeing aircraft operated by ANA Holdings Inc was forced to make an emergency landing in western Japan due to the battery glitch, which followed another battery-related incident less than two weeks earlier in Boston and prompted authorities to ground the global fleet of Dreamliners for more than three months. (Reporting by Maki Shiraki, Tim Kelly and Edmund Klamann; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* Ronald Rogers reports sale of 11,000 shares of common stock of Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc on March 13, 2017 at $94.6/share - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lXKMQ7) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
LONDON, March 14 AstraZeneca's ovarian cancer drug Lynparza slowed disease progression sharply in a closely watched clinical trial, boosting hopes for a product that belongs to a novel drug class called PARP inhibitors.