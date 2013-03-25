NEW YORK, March 25 Boeing Co said on
Monday that the first flight test of its reworked battery system
for the 787 Dreamliner went "according to plan," enabling it to
move on to formal testing.
The successful mission means Boeing can conduct a second
flight test that will gather data for the Federal Aviation
Administration, which must approve the new system before the 787
can be used for commercial service.
Regulators grounded the global fleet of 50 Dreamliners in
January after a battery burned aboard a jet on the ground in
Boston, and a second battery overheated on a flight in Japan.
"During the functional check flight (on Monday), crews
cycled the landing gear and operated all the backup systems, in
addition to performing electrical system checks from the flight
profile," Boeing spokesman Marc Birtel said in a statement.
The flight carried six crew members: two Boeing pilots, two
instrumentation engineers, a systems operator and a flight
analyst, Boeing said.
"More than 600 of these functional check flights were
completed in 2012 across Boeing commercial airplane programs."