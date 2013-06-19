SEATTLE, June 18 United Airlines said on Tuesday that a Boeing Co 787 on its way to Tokyo from Denver was diverted to Seattle after an indication of a problem with an oil filter, but said the plane landed without incident.

"United flight 139 from Denver to Tokyo-Narita diverted to Seattle due to an indication of a problem with an oil filter," United said in an emailed statement. "The aircraft landed normally and without incident and we are working to reaccommodate customers."

Boeing's newest plane has been beset with a range of problems, and only recently returned to the skies after regulators grounded it worldwide due to problems with its batteries.