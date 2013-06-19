SEATTLE, June 18 United Airlines said on
Tuesday that a Boeing Co 787 on its way to Tokyo from
Denver was diverted to Seattle after an indication of a problem
with an oil filter, but said the plane landed without incident.
"United flight 139 from Denver to Tokyo-Narita diverted to
Seattle due to an indication of a problem with an oil filter,"
United said in an emailed statement. "The aircraft landed
normally and without incident and we are working to
reaccommodate customers."
Boeing's newest plane has been beset with a range of
problems, and only recently returned to the skies after
regulators grounded it worldwide due to problems with its
batteries.