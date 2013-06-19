SEATTLE, June 18 United Airlines said on
Tuesday that a Boeing Co 787 on its way to Tokyo from
Denver was diverted to Seattle after an indication of a problem
with an oil filter in an engine, but the plane landed without
incident.
The unscheduled diversion is the latest hiccup for Boeing's
newest plane, which has been beset by problems and only recently
returned to the skies after regulators grounded it worldwide due
to trouble with its batteries.
"United flight 139 from Denver to Tokyo-Narita diverted to
Seattle due to an indication of a problem with an oil filter,"
United said in an emailed statement. "The aircraft landed
normally and without incident and we are working to
re-accommodate customers."
Boeing said it was aware of the issue and was working with
United and General Electric Co on the problem. GE
Aviation, the GE unit that made the jets installed on the 787 in
question, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Regulators and investors are keenly following the progress
of the 787 Dreamliner, Boeing's first predominantly carbon-fiber
aircraft, which was more than three years late getting into
service after a number of production setbacks.
Introduced by airlines in late 2011, the Dreamliner was
grounded worldwide in January after its lithium-ion batteries
overheated on two jets in about a week. It resumed commercial
service in May after Boeing installed a redesigned battery
system on the 50 jets in service.
There was no initial indication that any problem with the
plane on Tuesday was related to the battery.