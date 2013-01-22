DUBLIN Jan 22 Boeing has told airlines
it is confident of fixing battery problems on the 787 Dreamliner
soon, the chief executive of Norwegian Air Shuttle said
on Tuesday.
Despite a pause in deliveries while U.S. authorities review
the 787's design, Boeing has told the Scandinavian budget
carrier to expect its first 787 Dreamliner in April in line with
the latest delivery schedule, Chief Executive Bjorn Kjos said.
"They will definitiely fix the battery problems long before
then," he told Reuters.
"They say it is going to be fixed soon; they have a plan.
They say it will be delivered according to the schedule," he
added on the sidelines of an Airline Economics conference in
Dublin. Norwegian is looking at buying more 787s, he added.
Separately, Henri Courpron, chief executive of AIG
unit International Lease Finance Corp, which technically owns
the leased passenger jet, told Reuters there was no indication
of any delay in the first 787 earmarked for April delivery.