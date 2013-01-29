WASHINGTON Jan 29 The U.S. National
Transportation Safety Board on Tuesday said it was continuing to
investigate a Jan. 7 battery fire on a Boeing Co 787
Dreamliner at Boston airport, and had shifted into a more
detailed, microscopic examination of the damaged battery.
It said experts at the U.S. Naval Surface Warfare Center
laboratories were looking at the second, undamaged battery
pulled from the same plane for signs of in-service damage and
manufacturing defects.
The safety board said Boeing was providing pertinent fleet
information about its 787 airliners, which will help
investigators understand the operating history of lithium-ion
batteries on those airplanes.