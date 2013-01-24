(.)
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON Jan 24 The U.S. National
Transportation Safety Board is looking at issues raised by more
than one whistleblower as it investigates battery failures that
have grounded the global fleet of 50 Boeing Co 787
Dreamliners for a week.
Michael Leon, one of the whistleblowers, said he spoke with
an NTSB investigator this week and gave him extensive materials
about his claim that he was fired around six years ago for
raising safety concerns about Securaplane Technologies Inc., an
Arizona company that makes chargers for the highly flammable
lithium-ion batteries at the heart of the probe.
In an interview with Reuters on Wednesday and in earlier
court papers, Leon said Securaplane was rushing to ship chargers
that by his assessment did not conform to specifications and
could have malfunctioned.
A federal administrative judge later dismissed Leon's
complaints after concluding he was fired for repeated
misconduct, according to court documents. The Federal Aviation
Administration (FAA) concluded that the pieces of equipment he
complained about were never installed in the aircraft, as they
were prototypes.
Leon appealed the federal court's ruling in 2011, but no
decision has been reached.
Now the NTSB is taking a closer look at some safety concerns
people have previously raised as part of a widening
investigation by U.S., Japanese and French authorities into two
787 battery failures this month. One involved a fire on a parked
787 at Boston airport, the other forced a second 787 to make an
emergency landing in Japan.
Kelly Nantel, NTSB director of public affairs, confirmed the
NTSB was pursuing information provided by "more than one"
whistleblower, but declined comment on any specific cases.
"We have been notified about whistleblowers and are pursuing
that information where warranted," Nantel told Reuters, adding
it was "not uncommon" for individuals to come forward with
information during such investigations. The number and identity
of other possible whistleblowers being interviewed in the 787
case remained unclear.
PLANT VISIT
A team of U.S. safety investigators this week visited the
Tucson, Arizona facility of Securaplane, a unit of Britain's
Meggitt Plc, where Leon worked before he was fired.
The company declined comment on the NTSB investigation, but
spokeswoman Fiona Greig told Reuters in an email: "There is no
connection between the Dreamliner battery issue and Michael
Leon's dismissal from Securaplane."
Boeing says a two-year multi-agency investigation concluded
that an explosion that sparked a huge fire that burned a
three-story administrative building to the ground at the
Securaplane facility in 2006 was caused by an improper test
set-up, not the battery design.
The Senate Commerce, Technology and Transportation Committee
said on Tuesday that it plans a hearing on aviation safety in
coming weeks that will look closely at the Boeing 787 problems
and the FAA's certification process.
Representative Rick Larsen, who was appointed this week to
be the top Democrat on the House Aviation Subcommittee, told
Reuters his committee would probably look at the FAA's
certification issues as well.
Peter Knudson, spokesman for the NTSB, declined comment on
any findings from the visit to Securaplane's Tucson facility. He
said the safety board collected information from a variety of
sources during the course of any investigation. "We're looking
at everything that could have played some role in this battery
mishap," he told Reuters. "There's a lot yet to learn."
RUSH TO DELIVER?
Leon, a 53-year old ex-paratrooper, claimed in his
whistleblower case that he was unfairly targeted, racially
profiled and ultimately fired after raising concerns that
Securaplane wanted to ship battery chargers to Boeing that did
not conform to product specifications. The company denied the
allegations.
Securaplane hired Leon as a senior engineering technician in
2004, the same year it won the contract to work on the 787
parts. The company, which was taken over by Meggitt in April
2011, makes three important battery-related systems for the 787
as a subcontractor to France's Thales SA.
The lithium-ion battery is made by Japan's GS Yuasa Corp
, while Thales is responsible for electric power
conversion on the 787, the world's newest and most
electricity-driven airliner. The auxiliary power unit (APU),
which powers the airplane's systems when it is on the ground, is
built by a unit of United Technologies Corp.
The Securaplane spokeswoman declined to give details about
the value of the company's contract with Thales for work on the
787, saying those details were confidential. She said she was
not aware of any other whistleblower case filed by a Meggitt or
Securaplane employee.
Securaplane said it makes two battery charging units used on
the 787, one for the APU battery in an aft bay, and one for the
main ship battery used in a forward bay, which provides backup
power for flight critical controls.
WORKFORCE "RATTLED"
In his lawsuit, and in the interview with Reuters, Leon said
he raised concerns about the safety of the lithium-ion battery
that he was using for testing about two weeks before it suddenly
exploded in November 2006.
Leon said he tried to put out the fire using halon, a
liquefied compressed gas, but parts of the battery kept
reigniting. The fire "rattled the workforce" at Securaplane,
according to the judge who dismissed Leon's claim, after
concluding that Securaplane had proved Leon was fired for
repeated misconduct, including hostile behavior, not any safety
complaints, court documents show.
Leon said he refused to ship chargers that he believed had
short-circuits, but company officials told him they needed to
rush out the orders or risk losing the contract with Thales.
Company officials have repeatedly disputed his account.
The FAA looked into Leon's complaints in 2008 and 2009, but
concluded that the equipment he had expressed concerns about
were prototypes that were never installed on the 787, spokesman
Laura Brown said. She added the FAA also determined that
Securaplane's production of a particular printed circuit board
complied with FAA requirements.