SEATTLE Jan 24 Boeing Co said on Friday
it is producing its 787 Dreamliner at the highest ever rate of
10 per month, a milestone achieved when the first jet built at
that rate rolled off the assembly line.
The achievement confirmed that Boeing had missed its
often-stated target of reaching that rate by the end of 2013.
The target was reiterated by Chief Executive Jim McNerney in
October, when Boeing released third-quarter results. More detail
is expected when the company releases fourth-quarter results on
Wednesday.
The company did not say on Friday exactly when the jet, a
787-8 and the 155th Dreamliner produced, had actually been
completed. The jet entered production on Nov. 14, 2013. The
company said it has delivered 115 Dreamliners to 16 customers.
The latest jet will go to International Lease Finance Corp and
will be operated by Aeromexico.
Boeing's next goals are building 12 787s a month by mid-2016
and 14 a month by the end of the decade. The high-tech
carbon-fiber composite jet, which costs $212 million at list
price, has garnered 1,030 total orders from 60 customers. But it
also has suffered reliability problems and fires caused by
batteries and electrical panels.
The new rate of 10 a month is "the highest ever for a
twin-aisle airplane," Boeing said, noting that it has ramped up
787 production from five planes a month in November 2012.
The planes are built in Everett, Washington, and North
Charleston, South Carolina.
Earlier this week, Boeing confirmed that it is hiring
workers at North Charleston. The hiring is partly aimed at
avoiding production problems there.