By Alwyn Scott
SEATTLE Jan 24 Boeing Co said on Friday
it is producing its 787 Dreamliner at the highest ever rate of
10 per month, a milestone the company had hoped to achieve by
the end of 2013.
More details on 787 production are expected when the company
releases fourth-quarter results on Wednesday.
Boeing said the jet, a 787-8 and the 155th Dreamliner
produced, was completed on Tuesday at the factory in Everett,
Washington. The jet entered production on Nov. 14, 2013, and the
factory is closed for the week between the Christmas and New
Years holidays, suggesting production took about 42 days.
Boeing said it has delivered 115 Dreamliners to 16
customers. The latest jet will go to International Lease Finance
Corp and will be operated by Aeromexico.
Boeing's next goals are building 12 787s a month by mid-2016
and 14 a month by the end of the decade. The high-tech
carbon-fiber composite jet, which costs $212 million at list
price, has garnered 1,030 total orders from 60 customers. But it
also has suffered reliability problems and fires caused by
batteries and electrical panels.
The new rate of 10 a month is "the highest ever for a
twin-aisle airplane," Boeing said, noting that it has ramped up
787 production from five planes a month in November 2012.
The planes also are built in North Charleston, South
Carolina.
Earlier this week, Boeing confirmed that it is hiring
workers at North Charleston. The hiring is partly aimed at
avoiding production problems there.