WASHINGTON, April 19 The U.S. Federal Aviation
Administration on Friday said Boeing Co's 787 airliner
would retain permission to fly up to 180 minutes over remote
areas and oceans once U.S. regulators allowed the Dreamliner to
return to the skies.
U.S. regulators on Friday approved a revamped battery system
for the 787, paving the way for the high-tech jet to return to
service after more than three months of grounding prompted by
lithium-ion batteries that burned on the planes.
The FAA did not mention the extended range certification, or
ETOPS, in its statement on Friday, but a representative for the
U.S. regulatory agency later told Reuters the 180-minute
permission Boeing had obtained before the battery-related
grounding had not changed.