SAN FRANCISCO Feb 27 Boeing Co and the
Japanese company that makes lithium-ion batteries for Boeing's
787 Dreamliner disagree about what should be included in a
package of measures aimed at getting the airliner back in the
air, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing
government and industry officials.
Battery maker GS Yuasa believes the fix for the
battery should include a voltage regulator that could stop
electricity from entering the battery, the Journal said.
Boeing proposed its fix to the FAA on Friday, but on
Thursday, Yuasa told the FAA that its laboratory tests indicated
that a power surge outside the battery, or other external
problem, started the failures on two batteries, according to the
newspaper.
A Yuasa spokesman was not immediately available for comment.
Boeing spokesman Marc Birtel said that the investigation has not
showed that overcharging was a factor and that the 787 had
quadruple-redundant protection against overcharging in any case.
"Our proposal includes multiple layers of protection
covering the known potential probable causes of the events,"
Birtel said by email. He did not respond directly to the
comments about Yuasa, although he added that Boeing was
coordinating with key suppliers.
The FAA did not have an immediate comment, and no comment
was immediately available from Securaplane, the company that
makes the charger for the battery.