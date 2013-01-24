WASHINGTON Jan 24 Boeing Co on Thursday
said it was working around the clock to resolve issues that have
grounded the entire global fleet of the company's new 787
Dreamliner for over eight days, and underscored its regret about
the issue.
Boeing said it welcomed Thursday's briefing on the 787
investigation by the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board
and said it continued to assist the NTSB and the other
government agencies investigating two recent 787 incidents.
"The company has formed teams consisting of hundreds of
engineering and technical experts who are working around the
clock with the sole focus of resolving the issue and returning
the 787 fleet to flight status," said Boeing spokesman John
Dern.
"The safety of passengers and crew members who fly aboard
Boeing airplanes is our highest priority," Dern said.
He said the company was not permitted to comment directly on
the ongoing investigations, but said Boeing was eager to see
investigators continue their work and determine the cause of
these battery issues.
"Boeing deeply regrets the impact that recent events have
had on the operating schedules of our customers and their
passengers," Dern said.