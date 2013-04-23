WASHINGTON, April 23 A senior Boeing Co
executive on Tuesday said his company may apply tighter test
criteria for new technologies to be used on new aircraft after
problems with lithium ion batteries that have grounded the
entire fleet of 787 Dreamliners.
"Looking back, I would challenge our test assumptions,"
Mike Sinnett, Boeing's chief 787 engineer, told an investigative
hearing of the National Transportation Safety Board in
Washington. "In retrospect ... we may apply tighter test
criteria or seek to understand the test criteria a little bit
more on areas of new technology."