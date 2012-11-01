Nov 1 Boeing said it expects to deliver
future 787 Dreamliner jets to United Airlines on
schedule, after the airline said Thursday it that it was
concerned future deliveries could be delayed.
United said Thursday that it had taken delivery of the
second of five of the jets due to arrive this year from Boeing.
But delivery of the second jet was delayed several days,
prompting United to say its future deliveries could also be
delayed.
United is the first U.S. airline to put into commercial
service the new carbon-composite jet, which carries a list price
of $206 million. The second jet was due to be delivered last
week, but United said it received it on Wednesday.
"We believe this year's subsequent 787 deliveries could be
delayed as well," Christen David, director of corporate
communications for United said.
But late Thursday, Boeing said that it expects to deliver all
of United's subsequent planes due this year on time.
"We have no indication that the follow-on planes will be
late," said Tim Bader, a Boeing spokesman. "We fully anticipate
that delivery will be in the contracted time frame."
Bader said there was not one specific issue with the plane
that caused the delay and declined to elaborate. He also said
the issues with United would not affect delivery of 787s to
other customers.
David said the second 787 plane would not be flown on a
regular schedule in the short term.
"We will fly it around our domestic system over the next few
weeks on an ad-hoc basis. The second aircraft is not regularly
scheduled for a few more weeks, but will operate as a spare in
the meantime."
United said any delivery delay of subsequent jets would not
affect its operations. "Since we have spare aircraft, we have
the flexibility to backfill any 787s we planned to use with
these aircraft. We are hopeful that we will still receive three
more 787s this year."
The 787 Dreamliner, a wide-body jet, seats 219 passengers in
United's configuration, and is billed as Boeing's most
fuel-efficient jet. It was initially scheduled to enter service
in May 2008, but delays pushed its first flight back to December
2009 and it entered service on Oct. 26, 2011, with launch
customer All Nippon Airways.