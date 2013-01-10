TOKYO Jan 10 A faulty valve caused a fuel leak
on a Boeing 787 Dreamliner at Boston airport earlier this
week, operator Japan Airlines Co. Ltd said on Thursday.
In one of several problems relating to Boeing's newest model
in recent weeks, about 40 gallons of fuel spewed onto the
taxiway in Boston, compelling the plane to cancel take-off and
to return to the gate.
"The cause of the fuel leak in Boston was a faulty valve," a
JAL spokesman said.
No reason was given for the valve's failure.
Due to the fault, fuel flowed from the center tank to the
left main tank, and when that tank filled up, it overflowed into
a surge tank and out through a vent, the spokesman said.
The aircraft is now in Tokyo and out of service while being
checked. No timetable was given for its return to service.
U.S. regulators are still investigating a battery fire on an
identical JAL-operated Boeing jet, which damaged the plane and
an equipment bay also at Boston airport, 24 hours before the
fuel leak.
Boeing defended the 787 Dreamliner on Wednesday, saying it
was safe to fly.