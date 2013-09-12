NEW YORK/PARIS, Sept 12 Boeing plans to make the first flight next week of the 787-9, a stretch version of its high-tech Dreamliner plane, according to two people familiar with the plans.

The flight, a key milestone in development of a sought-after longer version of the fuel-efficient aircraft, is tentatively planned for the middle or end of next week, although it could still be delayed by technical factors and weather, the sources said.