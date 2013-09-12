UPDATE 1-Telecoms companies call on Brussels to reconsider merger policy
* Vodafone and Orange chiefs say EU policy threatens investment
NEW YORK/PARIS, Sept 12 Boeing plans to make the first flight next week of the 787-9, a stretch version of its high-tech Dreamliner plane, according to two people familiar with the plans.
The flight, a key milestone in development of a sought-after longer version of the fuel-efficient aircraft, is tentatively planned for the middle or end of next week, although it could still be delayed by technical factors and weather, the sources said.
* Vodafone and Orange chiefs say EU policy threatens investment
LONDON, Feb 28 Shareholders in Alliance Trust voted on Tuesday to buy back shares in the firm that are currently held by U.S. activist hedge fund Elliott Management.
NEW YORK, Feb 28 The margin on bearish bets on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries over bullish positions shrank to its narrowest level since before Donald Trump's surprise U.S. presidential win in November, J.P. Morgan said on Tuesday.