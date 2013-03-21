BRIEF-Cemtrex says aware of 3 alleged securities class action complaints filed against Co
* Aware of 3 alleged securities class action complaints filed against co in united states district court for eastern district of new york
SEATTLE/WASHINGTON, March 20 Boeing Co plans to conduct two flight tests of its revamped 787 battery system, possibly as soon as the end of the week, according to three sources familiar with the matter.
The 787 flights, the first since February, mark another step toward Boeing's recently announced goal of returning the grounded jet to service in a matter of weeks, not months.
Regulators banned the plane from the skies in January after lithium-ion batteries burned on two 787s in quick succession that month. The Federal Aviation Administration gave Boeing permission for a single "ferry" flight on Feb. 7 to move a jet to Washington state from Texas, carrying minimal crew and no passengers.
* Aware of 3 alleged securities class action complaints filed against co in united states district court for eastern district of new york
TORONTO, March 2 Jim Mackey, the head of corporate development and strategy at BlackBerry Ltd , left the company in mid-February, he told Reuters on Thursday.
* Encana Corp files for potential mixed shelf offering, size not disclosed - Sec Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2meLjvG) Further company coverage: