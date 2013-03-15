NEW YORK, March 15 Boeing Co said Friday
it is far enough along in testing its fixes for the 787
Dreamliner that it expects testing can be concluded "within the
next week or two," allowing the planemaker to confidently
predict that the jet will be flying again within weeks, not
months.
"We should be able to finish those tests in the next week or
two," Ron Hinderberger, vice president of 787-8 engineering for
Boeing Commercial Airplanes, told a press conference Friday.
He said the company had already completed three tests, and
three others were currently being run. After the tests are
finished, "that would leave the approval" up to the Federal
Aviation Administration (FAA), he said.
Regulators grounded all 50 of the carbon-composite
Dreamliners worldwide in January after a battery caught fire on
a Japan Airlines Co Ltd 787 jet at Boston's Logan
airport and a battery melted on an All Nippon Airways Co Ltd
flight in Japan.