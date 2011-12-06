* Sees capital markets, alternative sources playing a role
Dec 6 Airlines will avert a shortfall in
aircraft financing next year by relying increasingly on capital
markets and alternative sources as pressure grows on European
banks, Boeing Co (BA.N) forecast.
The industry must find an extra $18 billion to pay for what
could be another record production year in 2012, driven by
demand in Asia.
Boeing expects deliveries to reach $95 billion in 2012 and
$106 billion in 2013, up from $77 billion this year.
European banks, traditionally among the most important
sources of financing for big jets, are reducing their exposure
to the market or quitting it altogether in the face of Europe's
debt crisis and Basel III restrictions on capital exposure.
But Boeing said new players are being attracted by the
relatively good returns and robust demand, despite recent alarm
signals over a shortage of bank liquidity in Europe.
"We do not believe there will be a funding shortfall in
2012," said Kostya Zolotusky, managing director at Boeing
Capital Corp, the U.S. planemaker's financing arm.
Capital markets are expected to more than double the funds
they provide for aircraft purchases to $10 billion in 2012 from
$4 billion this year, and the proportion of aviation financing
through bond issuance is expected to double to 10 percent.
Commercial banks are expected to offer roughly the same
amount of funds, but their share of the total will fall by 4
percentage points to 21 percent in 2012, Boeing said.
Export credit agencies such as the Export-Import Bank in
the United States should see their share remain static at 30
percent.
Fees for guarantees have risen sharply in Europe as the
region's debt crisis touches sovereign lending, reaching one
percentage point over base rates, up from 0.2 point before the
crisis.
That should be good for lessors that stand to see demand
from airlines increase, but it could bring forth new types of
lenders such as insurers and pension funds, Zolotusky said.
"With banking becoming more difficult, insurance companies
are likely to start participating in that market," he told a
European news briefing on Boeing's financing forecasts.
Pension funds and sovereign wealth funds could also play a
bigger role in providing both equity and debt.
The U.S. asset-backed market for aircraft is well
developed.
In an effort to make international aircraft financing more
attractive to bondholders, aircraft manufacturing nations and
major importers drew up a treaty from 2006 designed to make it
easier for lenders to recover aircraft in the event of
default.
The Chicago Convention seeks to widen a U.S. rule that
makes recovery possible within 60 days of default, and seeks to
make that the international norm. But the framework is only
gradually being being ratified and remains relatively
untested.
Now, aviation experts say it is important to speed up
application of the treaty to encourage bond issuers to step
into the gap left by the shrinking role of commercial bank
lending.
Zolotusky said Boeing had proposed that export credit
agencies such as ExIm should, for a fee, cover bondholders for
the political risk that a country would fail to apply the
treaty, leaving them with the commercial credit and asset
risk.
Such a guarantee would allow bondholders to get paid by the
export credit agency, which would then take up the matter with
the importing airline's government.
"Now you have two countries talking about honouring an
international treaty rather than two bondholders talking about
honouring contracts," Zolotusky said.
ExIm was not available to comment.
Boeing is also talking to insurers about the possibility of
providing similar types of insurance.
"It all becomes more urgent because banking is under severe
pressure and that will force people to look at other markets
without question," Zolotusky said.
