(Adds comments by Boeing executive, background)
By Sarah Young
LONDON Dec 9 Boeing Co sees no let-up in
the strong supply of funding available to help commercial jet
aircraft buyers acquire the $124 billion worth of airliners
expected to be delivered next year, the U.S. planemaker said in
its annual forecast.
New aircraft deliveries have risen steadily over the last
five years, with the $124 billion spending forecast for 2015
double the value of deliveries in 2010.
"The financing today ... is continuing to be very plentiful
for airlines," Boeing Capital Corporation's vice president for
aircraft financial services, Tim Myers, told reporters at a news
conference.
"We're seeing the most volume we've ever seen in this market
right now."
Airlines were benefiting from the liquidity of the jet
financing market, an increasing diversity of sources available,
competition between lenders and low interest rates.
Demand for new jets is expected to continue to rise, driven
by emerging markets such as China. In September Airbus,
Boeing's main rival, raised its 20-year forecast for jet demand
by 7 percent to 31,400 passenger and freighter aircraft worth
some $4.6 trillion at list prices.
Lenders into the market were attracted by the anticipated
growth in passenger traffic, record airline profitability and
the strong need amongst some airlines to replace their fleet
with more fuel-efficient jets.
Capital markets are a growing source of funding for aircraft
deliveries, forecast to support nearly a third of deliveries
next year, up from just 3 percent in 2009.
Guarantees from government-backed export credit agencies
(ECA), which rose sharply as a funding source during the
financial crisis, are expected to continue, but at historically
low levels, Boeing said.
The U.S. Congress is grappling with whether to reauthorise
the U.S. Export Import Bank's charter. Boeing and others argue
that the institution is crucial to their ability to compete.
"Even though there's a lot of financing out there today,
it's coming from all over, they (customers) still want to be
assured that the ExIm bank is there when they need it, so it's
important," Myers said.
RUSSIAN BUYING
Specific concerns have been raised over whether such funding
will remain available to airlines in Russia amid tensions with
the West over the conflict in Ukraine.
Boeing is set to deliver aircraft worth $2 billion to Russia
over the next 18 months, with sanctions against the country
making it more difficult to secure funding, because it ruled out
tapping some funding sources in Europe and capital markets in
the United States, Myers said.
"We're working with them ... to bring other lending sources
that don't have those same kind of sanctions," he said, adding
that Chinese and Middle East lenders were amongst those who
could help finance the jets heading to Russia.
Myers shrugged off concerns that the falling price of oil
could affect appetites for new aircraft, saying that more
fuel-efficient new jets with lower maintenance requirements were
needed by airlines who had not replaced aircraft for decades.
"It doesn't really drive down the need for the kind of
replacement that we're seeing," he said.
The price of benchmark Brent crude oil has plummeted
43 percent since June, reaching a five-year low of below $66 a
barrel on Tuesday.
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)