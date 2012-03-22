GENEVA, March 22 Boeing threw its weight
behind Airbus in a row over European Union airline emissions
rules on Thursday, even as it refused to negotiate a settlement
in a separate dispute with its arch-rival over aircraft
subsidies.
The chief executive of Boeing Commercial Airplanes joined a
chorus of criticism led by Airbus of the EU's Emissions Trading
Scheme that will charge airlines for emissions, something
Brussels believes necessary to help defeat climate change.
"This is not about Boeing and Airbus; it is about what is
best for our customers and how we are going to get the whole
industry to reduce its environmental footprint," Jim Albaugh
told Reuters.
"I don't think the European ETS approach is the right one.
We need to have a standstill on this and work with (UN aviation
agency) ICAO and get some international rules in place that
everyone can sign up to, and ones that will drive us to make the
investments we need to improve the efficiency of airplanes."
Albaugh said Boeing had not benefited from what Airbus has
described as delays in Chinese approval to buy its planes as a
result of the emissions row, but said Boeing expected to sell a
significant number of 737 MAX and other models to China.
He rebuffed European suggestions that the governments
backing Airbus and Boeing should negotiate a settlement
to the world's largest trade dispute, an eight-year-old spat at
the World Trade Organization over aircraft subsidies.
"I am not sure we are interested in negotiating a
settlement, what we are interested in is all parties playing by
the same WTO rules," he said.
In another trade issue affecting the $100 billion jetliner
industry, Albaugh rejected criticism by some U.S. politicians of
guarantees provided by the U.S. ExIm bank to support exports and
predicted Congress would renew their funding within weeks.
Republicans in the Senate on Tuesday blocked efforts to
force a vote on renewing the nearly 80-year-old U.S.
Export-Import Bank's charter for four more years.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan)