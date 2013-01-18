TOKYO Jan 18 All Nippon Airways will
cancel 14 domestic and two international flights on Jan. 21
after Boeing Co's 787 Dreamliner passenger jet was
grounded, affecting a total of about 2,400 passengers, the
Japanese airline said on Friday.
ANA also said it will call off two international flights on
Jan. 22, affecting about 200 passengers, and will list domestic
flight cancellations for that day on its website on Saturday.
The cancellations add to the 52 flights slated for Saturday
and Sunday ANA called off earlier in the day.