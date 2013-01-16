SEATTLE Jan 15 The U.S. Federal Aviation
Administration said Tuesday it is monitoring the latest Boeing
787 incident, in which a plane operated by All Nippon Airways
made an emergency landing after smoke was detected on
the flight.
The agency in charge of safety of U.S.-made aircraft said it
was not taking other action but would include the incident in
the comprehensive safety review of the 787 that it launched on
Friday.
The FAA said: "The FAA is monitoring a preliminary report of
an incident in Japan earlier today involving a Boeing 787. The
incident will be included in the comprehensive review the FAA
began last week of the 787 critical systems, including design,
manufacture and assembly."