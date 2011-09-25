* ANA exec confident Boeing can hit production target
SEATTLE, Sept 25 All Nippon Airways (9202.T),
which took delivery of the first Boeing Co (BA.N) 787
Dreamliner on Sunday, is confident the planemaker will meet its
production-rate target and fill the rest of ANA's 55 Dreamliner
orders on time, an airline executive said.
"We are confident the 787 is going to be a good performer,"
Satoru Fujiki, senior vice president of Japan's ANA, told
reporters.
Asked how confident he was that Boeing would meet its goal
of making 10 Dreamliners per month, Fujiki said: "We are quite
confident in Boeing's ability to deliver on schedule this
time."
The Dreamliner is more than three years behind its original
development schedule, but Boeing finally made first delivery of
the lightweight, carbon-composite aircraft on Sunday.
The world's second-largest commercial airplane company
after Airbus EAD.PA now faces the daunting task of increasing
its production rate and delivering the more than 800 planes it
has on its order book.
ANA expects to receive all of its Dreamliners by the end of
2017.
