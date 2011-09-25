* ANA exec confident Boeing can hit production target

SEATTLE, Sept 25 All Nippon Airways ( 9202.T ), which took delivery of the first Boeing Co ( BA.N ) 787 Dreamliner on Sunday, is confident the planemaker will meet its production-rate target and fill the rest of ANA's 55 Dreamliner orders on time, an airline executive said.

"We are confident the 787 is going to be a good performer," Satoru Fujiki, senior vice president of Japan's ANA, told reporters.

Asked how confident he was that Boeing would meet its goal of making 10 Dreamliners per month, Fujiki said: "We are quite confident in Boeing's ability to deliver on schedule this time."

The Dreamliner is more than three years behind its original development schedule, but Boeing finally made first delivery of the lightweight, carbon-composite aircraft on Sunday.

The world's second-largest commercial airplane company after Airbus EAD.PA now faces the daunting task of increasing its production rate and delivering the more than 800 planes it has on its order book.

ANA expects to receive all of its Dreamliners by the end of 2017.